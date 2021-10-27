Kauai firefighters battle 40-acre blaze in Anahola

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kauai firefighters extinguished a 40-acre brush fire in Anahola on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

According to officials, the fire began shortly before 5 p.m. and was located on the makai side of Kuhio Highway — near mile marker 12. Firefighters arrived at the scene and found multiple sections of a 40-acre area on fire.

Firefighters battled the blazes to control and maintain them, as well as monitored for hotspots and embers jumping over fire breaks.

Officials said the fire was thought to be under control, but firefighters then discovered a new fire in the area; approximately 1,900 gallons of water were used to extinguish it.

Kauai firefighters remained at the scene to watch for hotspots and cleared out at around 2:40 a.m., officials reported. There were no injuries, and no structures were threatened. It is currently unknown what caused the incident.