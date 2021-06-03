Kaua‘i fire officials urge hiker safety after multiple air rescues

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kaua‘i fire officials are reminding the public to plan ahead before heading out on a hike.

This is after first responders made multiple air rescues on Wednesday, June 2.

Officials say the rescues started shortly before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday when firefighters were notified of two hikers in distress in the Kalalau area. Rescuers found one hiker with a possible back injury upon arrival and airlifted both individuals to safety around 9:30 a.m.

Then shortly after 10:30 a.m., crews with the Department of Land and Natural Resources were notified of a hiker with a possible knee injury on the Alakai Swamp Trail in Kokee. The hiker was airlifted by fire crews around 12:10 p.m.

The last rescue took place at 2 p.m. when rescuers went back to Kalalau to rescue a hiker with a possible head injury. Officials said the woman had been struck by a wave at Kalau Beach and landed on her head in the sand.

Rescuers secured the hiker on the Air 1 rescue helicopter around 3 p.m. before transporting her to Princeville Airport. American Medical Response medics then applied advanced life support while transporting the hiker to Wilcox Hospital.

Officials remind the public to let others know of hiking plans ahead of time, remain on marked trails and stay alert of any weather changes.