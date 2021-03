LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — An early morning fire burned a portion of a home in Puhi.

Officials say it happened shortly before 4 a.m. on Hopena place.

When firefighters got there the home’s bathroom was on fire.

The residents managed to make it out safely.

The fire caused about $5,000 in damage.