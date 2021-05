HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 39-year-old woman was rescued on the on the Waipo‘o Falls trail in Kōke‘e on Thursday, May 20.

Fire officials said the Utah visitor suffered a leg injury.

At approximately 11:15 a.m., firefighters received report of a hiker in distress. They located the injured hiker on the trail at around 12:45 p.m.

The hiker was transported to Kauai Veterans Memorial Hospital.