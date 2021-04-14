Kauai fire crews rescue Indiana visitor on hiking trail in Kōke‘e

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kauai first responders rescued a 53-year-old Indiana man who was hiking along the Awa‘awapuhi Trail in Kōke‘e on Monday, April 12.

No injuries were reported.

Fire crews received a call of a hiker in distress at approximately 5:50 p.m.

Another hiker had reported that a male hiker was experiencing a panic attack, possible dehydration and was unable to move, according to a preliminary report.

Fire crews hiked along the trail to locate the hiker who was found alert and later released from medical personnel after they assessed him.