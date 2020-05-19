Kaua‘i Fire Commission selects former head of Henderson Fire Department Steven R. Goble as new Fire Chief

Photo caption: The County of Kaua‘i Fire Commission has selected former Henderson Fire Department Fire Chief Steven R. Goble as the new Fire Chief for the Kaua‘i Fire Department.

LĪHU‘E – The County of Kaua‘i Fire Commission has selected former Henderson Fire Department Fire Chief Steven R. Goble as the new Fire Chief for the Kaua‘i Fire Department.

“Of the 67 applicants vetted by the Fire Commission, Steven R. Goble truly stood out,” said Alfredo Garces Jr., Fire Commission Chair. “Not only was Steven the best-qualified candidate he was also the best fit for our community. He has more than 25 years of experience in fire service and almost a decade in senior management roles.”

A virtual change of command ceremony will be held on July 1.

“The County of Kaua‘i and Kaua‘i Fire Department looks forward to welcoming Chief Goble to the KFD ‘ohana,” said Acting Fire Chief Solomon Kanoho. “Our team will work actively with Chief Goble to ensure a smooth transition of leadership.”

Mayor Derek S. K. Kawakami echoed Acting Chief Kanoho’s sentiments.

“I commend the Fire Commission for its thorough selection process for our new Fire Chief,” said Mayor Kawakami. “We welcome Chief Goble to our island, and I am confident he will do an outstanding job leading the Kaua‘i Fire Department to continue to serve and protect the people of our island.”

Chief Goble retired in January 2016 from Henderson Fire Department after serving for over 25 years and was most recently the Executive Director of Emergency Management for the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas.

“I am humbled and honored to serve the community alongside the dedicated personnel of the Kaua‘i Fire Department,” said Chief Goble. “I look forward to working with Mayor Kawakami, the Fire Commission, and the island’s first responders. I will be deeply invested in the success of the organization and service to the community. The success of the Henderson Fire Department was founded in the organizational commitment to customer service, inclusion, and accountability. I plan on mirroring that commitment to the community on Kaua‘i.”

During his tenure as Fire Chief for the City of Henderson, the Henderson Fire Department consisted of more than 250 full-time personnel operating out of nine fire stations covering more than 105 square miles. The department responded to over 28,000 calls for service to its population of more than 290,000 and 600,000 annual visitors.

Besides his roles as Fire Chief for the City of Henderson and Executive Director of Emergency Management for the Venetian Resort, Chief Goble has served as a Deputy Fire Chief, Division Chief of Special Operations, and Fire Captain.

He holds a Masters of Arts in Homeland Security and Defense from Naval Postgraduate School, a Bachelor of Science in Public Safety Administration from Grand Canyon University, and an Associate of Science in Fire Service Management from the College of Southern Nevada.