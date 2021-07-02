Kauai electric company warns of phone scammers threatening to cut off power

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kauai Island Utility Cooperative (KIUC) is warning residents of phone scammers that pretend to be from the electric utility company and insist on personal payment information with the threat of cutting power off.

KIUC said multiple calls from members have come in to report the phone scammers insisted they provide information within 30 minutes or their power would be cut off.

KIUC said it does not call members about billing matters. Similar incidents were reported to KIUC in July 2020, officials said.

Authorities advise never to provide persona, confidential or financial information to anyone on an unsolicited phone call or email.

Call KIUC at (808)-246-4300 for more information or questions on electric bill status.