Kauai electric company warns of mainland scam that could come to Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kauai Island Utility Cooperative (KIUC) is warning electricity users in Hawaii of a scam on the mainland that could make its way to the islands.

The scam targets phones through text messages that state the recipients qualify for the Low Income Housing Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and they need to click a link to be approved.

KIUC officials said the link connects the person to a Google form where personal information is requested, such as a photo ID as well as banking and routing information.

LIHEAP is a legitimate federal program that provides assistance with energy once per year. Residents can qualify for one of two programs:

Energy Crisis Intervention (ECI) assists households in crisis, where the electric or gas service has been or will be disconnected and the household has been notified via a disconnection notice from the utility. (Applications are accepted year-round)

Energy Credit (EC) assists households who are not in crisis but need assistance with bill payment for heating and cooling of their residence. (Applications are only accepted once a year from June 1-30)

Kauai Economic Opportunity administers LIHEAP and can be reached at (808)-245-4077 or via email at liheap@keoinc.org.