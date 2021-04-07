Kauai Driver’s Licensing Division now accepting credit, debit card payments

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kauai County Department of Finance announced on Wednesday, April 7, that its Driver’s Licensing Division is now accepting credit and debit card payments.

Payments by credit or debit card include a 2.95% possessing fee for each transaction.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

Cash or check payment for services will still be available to customers. Driver’s Licensing Division services are available by online appointments only, excluding road tests.

Officials are continuing the development of a credit and debit card payment option for real property and motor vehicle in-person window transactions.

Visit the Department of Motor Vehicles kiosk at the Līhu‘e and Kapa‘a Safeway locations or at the Ishihara Market in Waimea to renew a vehicle registration.

For more information on the Driver’s Licensing Division, click here, email kauaidl@kauai.gov or call (808)-241-4242.