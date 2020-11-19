Kauai Crossfit to host bone marrow drive in honor of local boy battling severe aplastic anemia

LIHUE (KHON2) — For the first time in years, Be The Match Hawaii will be hosting an in-person bone marrow registry drive on Kauai this Saturday, Nov. 21.

The drive-thru event will be located at Kauai Crossfit from 9am – 2pm on Nov. 21.

The event is in honor of 12-year-old Jacob Bukoski, a local boy who may need a bone marrow transplant to survive.

Bukoski is just like other boys his age. He is active and loves to play football.

“He’s a really active, fit kid. He’s a very good athlete,” said his dad, Shawn Bukoski.

However, the Kauai family’s world got turned upside down in August.

“This was like the last thing that we ever thought would happen,” Jacob’s dad said.

Bruises started appearing all over Jacob’s body.

One Saturday, Jacob’s mom, Cliflynn Bukoski, took him to an urgent care where he then had to be flown to Kapiolani Medical Center on Oahu.

“[Doctors] came to the conclusion that his diagnosis is idiopathic, which means of no known cause. Severe aplastic anemia, so that means his bone marrow is not producing cells like a normal person,” Cliflynn Bukoski explained.

Over the last few months, Jacob and his mom have had to fly to Oahu for treatment more times than they can count.

“It’s a bit stressful, especially when you are immune compromised and anything can be fatal to him in the early stages. It was pretty nerve racking,” Jacob’s mom said about having to travel for treatment during the pandemic.

Jacob is currently undergoing treatment, but if it does not work, he will need a bone marrow transplant.

“I do know that he does have a few matches, and that was just breathtaking to know,” Jacob’s mom said about the good news.

While Jacob already has a bone marrow match, many other kids aren’t so lucky.

To help kids like him, Be The Match Hawaii and Kauai Crossfit are hosting an in-person contactless bone marrow donor registration drive-thru in Jacob’s honor.

“When [his uncle] approached us and asked if we would be willing to host a fundraiser, and do what we call a WOD or workout-of-the-day, we didn’t even think twice and said, ‘Yeah, sure, absolutely!'” said Marisa Tabalno, the owner of Kauai Crossfit.

The workout will be social distanced and outside.

The Bukoski family is hoping the Kauai community will show on up Saturday, so they can help others find their perfect match.

“Why do you think it is so important?” KHON2’s Lauren Day asked Jacob.

“Because it is to help me… and to help other people who have the same thing as me,” Jacob said.

If you cannot make the in-person drive, you can always register with the national bone marrow registry online. To register, click here.