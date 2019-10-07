Kauai County’s Drivers License Division is looking to make the acquirement process more efficient

LIHUE (KHON2) – Kauai County’s Drivers License Division is piloting a take-a-number system starting Monday, Oct. 7, to make acquiring licenses and permits for drivers of motor vehicles and customers seeking State of Hawaii Identification Cards more efficient and comfortable.

“With the recent reminder of the REAL ID compliant identification, the lines at the Drivers License Division have increased,” said Mayor Derek S. K. Kawakami. “To make the process more comfortable and efficient for our customers, we are implementing a take-a-number system similar to what we have in place at the Motor Vehicle Registration office starting on Monday.”

Requirements to obtain a driver’s license, state identification card, out-of-state transfers, and new permits are as follows:

Proof of Social Security number: SS card, W-2 or 1099 Tax form, or pay stub with the complete SS#.

Legal presence document: Valid U.S. passport, U.S. passport card or U.S. birth certificate, foreign passport with U.S. immigration admittance documents, naturalization certificate, permanent residence card, foreign passport with current admittance stamp, or I-94 (original or certified copies are only accepted).

Name change document: name change trail must be shown from birth name to current name. Marriage certificate, legal name change document, divorce decree, etc. (original or certified copies are only accepted).

Proof of principle address: Two documents containing applicant’s residential address.

Please note that additional documents may be required if there is a difference in names on the documents submitted. Documents presented must be valid originals or certified copies. Photo copies or faxes are not acceptable as proof.

Last week, the Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) in coordination with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and county agencies reminded the public of the Oct. 1, 2020 date to obtain a REAL ID compliant Hawaii driver’s license or State identification card with the “star in a gold circle” marking.

Every person traveling domestically on a commercial airline will need to present a REAL ID compliant credential or another acceptable form of identification by October 1, 2020, pursuant to the REAL ID Act, which was passed by Congress in 2005. This law enacted a recommendation from the 9/11 Commission and established minimum security standards for state-issued driver licenses and identification cards. The Act further prohibited federal agencies, including the TSA, from accepting state-issued driver licenses or identification cards that do not meet the minimum standards.

The “star in a gold circle” on a Hawaii driver’s license or identification card indicates the credential is REAL ID compliant. If people want to continue using their driver’s license for Federal purposes, such as boarding a commercial aircraft after the deadline, it must have the “star in a gold circle.”