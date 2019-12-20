Kauai County to offer free bus rides from Dec. 21 to 25

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Free bus rides will be offered from December 21 to 25 to encourage all residents and visitors to explore retailers and businesses islandwide, in an effort to relieve economic hardships of businesses affected by the April 2018 flood disaster.

“Many small businesses, especially on the North Shore, have been severely affected by the record-breaking flood last year, and they continue to struggle as recovery efforts remain ongoing through the current emergency proclamation period,” said Mayor Kawakami. “We understand these repairs are necessary for the safety of everyone and the overall improvement of our island’s infrastructure. We also understand that the recent construction activities come with hardship for many businesses during the busy holiday season. Providing free bus service to promote foot traffic will hopefully stimulate our local entrepreneurs during this last shopping weekend before Christmas.”

This temporary free bus service is made possible by supplementary recovery funds appropriated last year by the State Legislature.

To view a schedule of The Kaua‘i Bus fixed routes, please visit www.kauai.gov/transportation or call 808-246-8110.