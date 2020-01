HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kauai county officials are advising the public that the Malama Aina Work Day scheduled for Saturday, January 25 at the Old Hanalei Canoe Club does not have the proper approvals.

The building is also not safe and has been closed due to its hazardous state.

Officials say organizers have been notified but despite numerous warnings, continue to hold and promote events at the location.

County officials have notified the police.