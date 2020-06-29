Kauai County, Expedia partners to advertise legal vacation rentals to visitors

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The County of Kauai and Expedia Group are partnering up to advertise legal vacation rentals to visitors.

Mayor Derek Kawakami signed an agreement with the travel website to help the county track and regulate its vacation rental laws.

The agreement will allow legal vacation rental owners to advertise on VRBO.com. In exchange, the county will receive valuable information like the tax map key number of each property.

“The county will be able to see that number and associate it with a location on the island. The county can then understand if that home is operating in a permitted zone or not,” said Expedia Group Vice President for Government Affairs Amanda Pedigo. “It’s really great to work together to help the mayor stay in compliant and enforce his law. But also make sure homeowners on the island can continue to offer this service legal vacation homes.”

If a property is not a legal vacation rental, then Expedia Groups will take the advertisement off its websites.

THE LATEST ON KHON2