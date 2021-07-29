Kauai County closes Puhi Ditch Bridge to vehicles over safety concerns

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kauai County Department of Public Works (DPW) announced the Puhi Ditch Bridge in Kapahi was closed to vehicles until further notice on Thursday, July 29, due to safety concerns.

All vehicular traffic will not be allowed to travel on the Puhi Ditch Bridge while the closure is in effect, according to DPW officials.

“We thank the public for your patience as we close this bridge until further notice to avoid any potential collapse that could occur if continued to be used. Yesterday, an inspection was conducted by the County’s consultant structural engineer who recommended immediate closure.” Troy Tanigawa, acting county engineer

Officials said signage was installed on Thursday afternoon at the Bridge. Traffic from the upper Kapahi area will be directed to Kahuna Road, DPW officials said.

Authorities said motorists should note that Akulikuli Bridge #2 on Kahuna Road has a load limit of 3.5 tons.

Contact Donald Fujimoto at (808)-241-4882 or email dfujimoto@kauai.gov for questions or comments.