Kauai County announces holiday closures

KAUAI (KHON2) – In observance of Veterans Day, County of Kauai offices will be closed on Nov. 11, along with all refuse transfer stations. However, the Kekaha Landfill will be open from 8 to 10:15 a.m. with gates to close at 10:30 a.m.

Because the Waimea pool is normally closed on Monday, pool staff will observe the holiday on Nov. 12.

In addition, all of the neighborhood centers, HI5 bottle redemption, and Puhi Metals Recycling Center will be closed.

The schedule for residential refuse pick-up will remain unchanged. The Kauai Bus will be operating on a modified schedule on the holiday.

Normal business hours for county offices and services will resume on Nov. 12.

For more information on normal pool hours, please visit the Department of Parks and Recreation website, www.kauai.gov/Parks, or call 241-4460.

For more information about The Kauai Bus, please visit the Transportation website, www.kauai.gov/transportation, or call 246-8110.

For more information about recycling and waste disposal, please visit the Recycling website, www.kauai.gov/recycling, or call 241-4841.