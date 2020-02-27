Kauai Councilmember Arthur Brun arrested in massive drugsweep

The Kaua’i Police Department, in conjunction with federal agencies, was responsible for the arrests of 12 individuals Thursday, including Kaua’i County Councilmember Arthur Brun.

“The suspects under indictment today were identified as part of a major drug trafficking organization that has been supplying a significant amount of methamphetamine throughout the community,” said Chief of Police Todd G. Raybuck. “They now face felony charges under a federal indictment for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and other crimes.”

KPD initiated a narcotics investigation, which expanded into identifying a drug trafficking organization that was responsible for selling large quantities of methamphetamine on Kaua’i.

Due to the size and scope of the investigation, KPD partnered with a number of federal law enforcement partners – the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Homeland Security Investigations; the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Hawai’i; and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Kaua’i police, along with their federal partners, have been working together on this long-term investigation to establish and identify the island’s major players in promoting and distributing dangerous narcotics.

This is not the first time Brun has ran into trouble with the law.

Recently, police say Brun was traveling on Kapaa Bypass Road when he collided head on with a white Ford F-150.

He was not arrested, but was cited for driving without insurance and crossing a double solid line.

Brun is already facing two felony charges after getting pulled over in October.