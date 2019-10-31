Kauai councilman released after posting $10,000 bail

Kauai County Councilman Arthur Brun has been released from police custody after posting bail of $10,000. He faces charges of assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting an order to stop.

Councilman Brun was pulled over Tuesday afternoon in front of the Lihue Post Office. Police say when officers approached, Brun took off and hit one of them.

Police caught up with Brun’s car a few miles away and arrested him. The council chairman released a statement saying, “The Council is currently awaiting further information in regards to the facts surrounding the arrest. Any action to remove Councilmember Brun from his seat as a Councilmember will need to follow the process outlined in (the) Kaua’i County Charter.”

According to the county clerk, Brun would be removed immediately from office if he was convicted of a felony. The pending charges are both felonies.

“That would cause the council member to be immediately removed from office or if the council member by chance moves out of the county,” said Jade Fountain-Tanigawa, Kauai County Clerk.

Records show that Brun missed a lot of council meetings this year. There’s either a full council or committee meeting every week. Council minutes show Brun was excused from at least part of those meetings 21 times.

“That means the council was notified prior to the meeting starting, that council member Brun in this case was absent from a meeting. There’s no repercussions because they were notified of his absence,” said Fountain-Tanigawa.

The county charter also states that voters can file a petition for impeachment to remove Brun from office.

“The charge or charges shall be in a petition for impeachment signed by no less than five percent of the registered voters in the last general election,” said Fountain-Tanigawa.

There were 44,461 registered voters In Kauai’s last election. So the petition would need at least 2,223 signatures.