Kauai councilman, out on bail, involved in car crash that injured 6-year-old boy

A Kauai councilman, already in trouble with the law after a traffic stop, is involved in a car crash that injured a six-year-old boy.

Councilman Arthur Brun already faces two felony charges after getting arrested in October. The latest incident could lead to more legal trouble.

Brun was not arrested for Friday’s crash. He was cited for driving without insurance and crossing a double solid line.

Kauai Police say it happened around 5 p.m. Friday on Kapaa Bypass Road. Brun’s car, a gray Hyundai Genesis, was traveling northbound when he crossed the center line and collided head on with a white Ford F-150. Brun, as well as a six-year-old boy in the Ford, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

In October, Brun was pulled over by police. Prosecutors say he took off and hit one of the officers. A grand jury indicted Brun for first degree assault and resisting an order to stop, which are both felonies.

Brun is out on bail from the October incident. The case is now handled by the Big Island prosecutor’s office because the Kauai prosecutor’s office wants to avoid a possible conflict of interest.

Big Island prosecutor Mitch Roth says he can’t comment specifically on the case, but a person already out on bail who gets in trouble with the law can face stiffer consequences.

“If someone is out for a shoplifting charge and they shoplift again, generally, their bail is revoked and they could end up spending time in jail,” said Roth.

He adds that the felony charges against Brun don’t necessarily mean his license was taken away.

“It depends on what kind of conditions of bail are set. It also could depend on what they are violating,” said Roth.

Kauai’s mayor, Derek Kawakami, sent a statement saying,

“The status of council members are a matter for the Kauai County Council, however, I believe that our community expects our elected officials to live and lead by example.”

He adds that the driver of the Ford that was hit is a county employee, and says,

“I sympathize with the trauma he must have felt in that moment and continues to experience today.”

We reached out to Brun, his attorney, and the council chairman, and none of them wanted to comment.