Kauai councilman indicted for assaulting a uniformed officer

On October 29th, 2019, Kauai County Council member Arthur Brun was arrested for assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest. He posted $10,000 bail the next day.

Now, Brun has been indicted by a Kauai grand jury.

He faces two charges: assault against a law enforcement officer in the first degree, and resisting an order to stop a motor vehicle in the first degree.

Allegedly, Brun was pulled over in front of the Lihue Post Office on the afternoon of October 29th. Police say when officers approached him, he sped off, hitting an officer. He was arrested shortly after a few miles away.

Brun faces two class C felony charges. A guilty verdict in either of them would result in his removal from office, and a possible five year prison sentence. His arraignment is scheduled for December 11th at Kauai District Court.