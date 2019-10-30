Kauai councilman accused of hitting officer with vehicle

KAUAI (KHON2) — Kauai police arrested a county councilman Tuesday afternoon after authorities say he attempted to flee from police during a traffic stop.

Officials say Arthur Brun of Waimea was arrested for Resisting an Order to Stop a Motor Vehicle in the first degree and Assault Against a Law Enforcement Officer in the first degree.

According to a preliminary investigation, officers pulled over a dark tinted silver Honda sedan fronting the Lihue Post Office during a traffic stop.

When police approached the driver, officers say he fled with the vehicle, hitting the officer.

Police followed the vehicle to Kauai Beach Drive where they stopped and detained the driver.

Brun was transported to Wilcox Hospital for a medical evaluation, then brought to police cellblock where he currently remains.

Bail has not yet been set.

The officer involved reported non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.