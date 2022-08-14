HONOLULU (KHON2) — Residents on Kauai came together at the Wilcox Medical Center for Keiki Bike & Skateboard Safety Day.

According to Hawaii Pacific Health, more than 300 participants came out to the event.

This event included activities like a helmet fitting station, safety inspections and enhancement courses for bike and skateboard skills.

Wilcox Medical Center hosts Keiki Bike & Skateboard Day on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Courtesy: Wilcox Medical Center)

180 helmets, 32 bikes and 30 skateboards were donated by the community and staff from Wilcox.

Families even got to make their own fresh fruit smoothies made by the Wilcox blender bike.

Kaua‘i County Mayor Derek Kawakami said, “…I came out here because there’s no place else I’d rather be. I mean, it takes a village to raise a child. And when you come out and see how many volunteers have come out to support our keiki and support our families, to encourage them to be healthy, make healthy choices, get active and jump on a bike, get on a skateboard, and they’re getting all the safety lessons that they need.”