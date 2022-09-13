LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Rice Street Business Association on Kauai is seeking the public’s votes for their chance to win a $90,000 multi-year matching grant that will be used for a free, live music series in Downtown Lihue over the next three years.
If RSBA wins, the Rice Street community can expect free outdoor music starting in 2023.
RSBA is currently ranked #24 on the Levitt AMP proposals page which encourages communities to apply, get votes and be in the Top 20 Levitt Amp finalists to qualify for a $90,000 multi-year matching grant to present 10 free outdoor concerts in an underused public space, according to Levitt Foundation.
The voting began on Sept. 12 and ends on Sept. 21. RSBA said there are two easy ways for the public to cast their vote: online at levitt.org/vote or via text to 866-AMP-2023 (866-267-2023) with the keyword 96766HI.