LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Rice Street Business Association on Kauai is seeking the public’s votes for their chance to win a $90,000 multi-year matching grant that will be used for a free, live music series in Downtown Lihue over the next three years.

“Music is part of the foundation of our community. It brings us together, inspires us, and empowers us in our everyday life. We applied for this grant so that we can support our local musicians, bring in talented musicians from around the world, and have it free and accessible for our community.” PRESIDENT OF RICE STREET BUSINESS ASSOCIATION ADDISON BULOSAN

If RSBA wins, the Rice Street community can expect free outdoor music starting in 2023.

RSBA is currently ranked #24 on the Levitt AMP proposals page which encourages communities to apply, get votes and be in the Top 20 Levitt Amp finalists to qualify for a $90,000 multi-year matching grant to present 10 free outdoor concerts in an underused public space, according to Levitt Foundation.

The voting began on Sept. 12 and ends on Sept. 21. RSBA said there are two easy ways for the public to cast their vote: online at levitt.org/vote or via text to 866-AMP-2023 (866-267-2023) with the keyword 96766HI.