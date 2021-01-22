Kaua’i Bus schedule changes start Feb. 7

LĪHU’E, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Kaua’i Bus changes the schedule for some routes starting Feb. 7.

To see the schedules visit the Kaua’i Bus website www.kauai.gov/transportation. The schedules are posted on the bus stops, and they are available on the bus, and at the Lihue-based County of Kaua’i Transportation Agency’s office.

Riders can also call The Kaua’i Bus at 246-8110, and look at the Facebook page.

Additional Daily Routes: The following service lines will have an additional daily route.

Route 100, Kekaha to Līhu’e – new route at 9:15 p.m.;

Route 400, Hanalei to Līhu’e – new route at 9:15 p.m.;

Route 200, Līhu’e to Kekaha – new route at 7:25 p.m.; and

Route 500, Līhu’e to Hanalei – new route at 7:25 p.m.



Removal of Daily Routes: The following daily routes will be discontinued.

Route 500, Līhu’e to Hanalei – 6:00 a.m. route removed; and

Route 400, Hanalei to Līhu’e – 7:45 a.m. route removed.

Removal of Service Stops: The following service stops will be discontinued.

PMRF on Route 100/200;

Hartung (formerly Syngenta) on Route 100/200;

Old Kekaha Store on Route 200;

Hale Kupuna on Route 30;

Kōloa Ball Park on Route 30;

Convention Hall on Route 70;

Across Pono Kai on Route 400; and

Coconut Market Place on Route 500.

Adjusted Stops/Service: The following have been adjusted