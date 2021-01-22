Kaua’i Bus schedule changes start Feb. 7

LĪHU’E, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Kaua’i Bus changes the schedule for some routes starting Feb. 7.
To see the schedules visit the Kaua’i Bus website www.kauai.gov/transportation. The schedules are posted on the bus stops, and they are available on the bus, and at the Lihue-based County of Kaua’i Transportation Agency’s office.
Riders can also call The Kaua’i Bus at 246-8110, and look at the Facebook page.
Additional Daily Routes: The following service lines will have an additional daily route.
- Route 100, Kekaha to Līhu’e – new route at 9:15 p.m.;
- Route 400, Hanalei to Līhu’e – new route at 9:15 p.m.;
- Route 200, Līhu’e to Kekaha – new route at 7:25 p.m.; and
- Route 500, Līhu’e to Hanalei – new route at 7:25 p.m.
Removal of Daily Routes: The following daily routes will be discontinued.
- Route 500, Līhu’e to Hanalei – 6:00 a.m. route removed; and
- Route 400, Hanalei to Līhu’e – 7:45 a.m. route removed.
Removal of Service Stops: The following service stops will be discontinued.
- PMRF on Route 100/200;
- Hartung (formerly Syngenta) on Route 100/200;
- Old Kekaha Store on Route 200;
- Hale Kupuna on Route 30;
- Kōloa Ball Park on Route 30;
- Convention Hall on Route 70;
- Across Pono Kai on Route 400; and
- Coconut Market Place on Route 500.
Adjusted Stops/Service: The following have been adjusted
- Kaua’i Coffee on Route 100;
- KCC Performing Arts Center on Route 100;
- Puu Road/Hokua Road on Route 30;
- Līhu’e Gardens on Route 70;
- Līhu’e Neighborhood Center on Route 70;
- Kaua’i High School on Route 70;
- HMSA Building on Route 70; and
- Kapa’a Middle School on Route 60.