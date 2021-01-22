Kaua’i Bus schedule changes start Feb. 7

LĪHU’E, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Kaua’i Bus changes the schedule for some routes starting Feb. 7.

To see the schedules visit the Kaua’i Bus website www.kauai.gov/transportation. The schedules are posted on the bus stops, and they are available on the bus, and at the Lihue-based County of Kaua’i Transportation Agency’s office.

Riders can also call The Kaua’i Bus at 246-8110, and look at the Facebook page.

Additional Daily Routes: The following service lines will have an additional daily route.

  • Route 100, Kekaha to Līhu’e – new route at 9:15 p.m.;
  • Route 400, Hanalei to Līhu’e – new route at 9:15 p.m.;
  • Route 200, Līhu’e to Kekaha – new route at 7:25 p.m.; and
  • Route 500, Līhu’e to Hanalei – new route at 7:25 p.m.


Removal of Daily Routes: The following daily routes will be discontinued.

  • Route 500, Līhu’e to Hanalei – 6:00 a.m. route removed; and
  • Route 400, Hanalei to Līhu’e – 7:45 a.m. route removed.

Removal of Service Stops: The following service stops will be discontinued.

  • PMRF on Route 100/200;
  • Hartung (formerly Syngenta) on Route 100/200;
  • Old Kekaha Store on Route 200;
  • Hale Kupuna on Route 30;
  • Kōloa Ball Park on Route 30;
  • Convention Hall on Route 70;
  • Across Pono Kai on Route 400; and
  • Coconut Market Place on Route 500.

Adjusted Stops/Service: The following have been adjusted

  • Kaua’i Coffee on Route 100;
  • KCC Performing Arts Center on Route 100;
  • Puu Road/Hokua Road on Route 30;
  • Līhu’e Gardens on Route 70;
  • Līhu’e Neighborhood Center on Route 70;
  • Kaua’i High School on Route 70;
  • HMSA Building on Route 70; and
  • Kapa’a Middle School on Route 60.

