Kauai Bus offers free shuttle route during road closure at Kalihiwai Bridge

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Due to the road closure planned at the Kalihiwai Bridge on Kuhio Highway, the Kauai Bus has made modifications to its scheduled routes on Dec. 16.
The Kauai Bus will operate a free shuttle route serving all Kauai bus stops between Hanalei and Kīlauea Gym from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
No fares will be collected on this special Kauai Bus shuttle, however, regular fares will continue to be required on the Route 400 departing Kīlauea Gym southbound.
For the most up-to-date information, please call The Kauai Bus at 246-8110 or click here.
