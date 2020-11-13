Kauai Bus announces schedule changes, set to start Nov. 15

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Kauai Bus announced several changes to its islandwide mainline and shuttle routes.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Bus officials say the new schedule will work to improve services to the public.

Schedule changes are as follows:

Route 100 (Kekaha – Līhu‘e Mainline)

Additional route added at 5:15 a.m.

Route 400 (Hanalei – Līhu‘e Mainline)

Additional route added at 5:15 a.m.

Route 30 (Kōloa Shuttle)

The Horita Road bus stop schedule has been adjusted to two minutes earlier.

Route 60 (Kapahi Shuttle)

All Kapahi Shuttle stop times have been adjusted to five minutes earlier.

Updates to Kauai’s bus and shuttle schedule will be posted near bus stops across the island. Changes can also be found here.