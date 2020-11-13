LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Kauai Bus announced several changes to its islandwide mainline and shuttle routes.
Bus officials say the new schedule will work to improve services to the public.
Schedule changes are as follows:
Route 100 (Kekaha – Līhu‘e Mainline)
- Additional route added at 5:15 a.m.
Route 400 (Hanalei – Līhu‘e Mainline)
- Additional route added at 5:15 a.m.
Route 30 (Kōloa Shuttle)
- The Horita Road bus stop schedule has been adjusted to two minutes earlier.
Route 60 (Kapahi Shuttle)
- All Kapahi Shuttle stop times have been adjusted to five minutes earlier.
Updates to Kauai’s bus and shuttle schedule will be posted near bus stops across the island. Changes can also be found here.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Hawaii Kai fire cause remains unknown, building lacked fire sprinklers
- With family bragging rights on the line, Seyddrick Lakalaka looks forward to Saturday’s SDSU-UH game
- Kauai Bus announces schedule changes, set to start Nov. 15
- Fire at Ross Dress for Less in Kapolei extinguished
- Coronavirus: DOH reports 97 new coronavirus cases, bringing state total to 16,302