Kauai bicyclist in critical condition after being hit on Kuhio Highway

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police on Kauai are investigating an incident that happened on Kuhio Highway, July 12, around 8:30 p.m.

According to the Kauai Police Department, a bicyclist was hit and is in critical condition.

Police officers remain on the scene.

The crash prompted the closure of Kuhio Highway from Kawaihau Road to Mailihuna Road. It was later reopened at 8:48 p.m. police say.

Latest Stories on KHON2