HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police on Kauai are investigating an incident that happened on Kuhio Highway, July 12, around 8:30 p.m.
According to the Kauai Police Department, a bicyclist was hit and is in critical condition.
Police officers remain on the scene.
The crash prompted the closure of Kuhio Highway from Kawaihau Road to Mailihuna Road. It was later reopened at 8:48 p.m. police say.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Kauai bicyclist in critical condition after being hit on Kuhio Highway
- Kelly Preston, actress and wife of John Travolta, dies at 57
- Rain chances to increase with start of new week
- Clusters continue to emerge across Oahu; 6 positive cases hit Pearl City Nursing Home
- Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen – Honda/Huffman ‘Ohana