HONOLULU (KHON2) — Since Kauai has a limited number of residential homes that accept pets, the Kauai Humane Society (KHS) often has to look to their no-kill rescue partners on the mainland for help.

KHS is currently fundraising for its second Mission Mainland flight.

Last August, KHS rehomed 201 animals to Seattle during its first mass transfer flight. The animals met their new adopters, no-kill rescues and fosters at the tarmac.

Since KHS is also a no-kill shelter, animals are not euthanized even if there’s a lack of space. The mainland transfer allowed the animals remaining at the shelter to have the space and resources they needed. At the time, the shelter had 470 animals!

According to KHS, it can cost anywhere between $250 to $700 to transfer an animal to the mainland, depending on size and destination.

To avoid overfilling the shelter, KHS would like to fundraise for another Mission Mainland flight this spring.

Here’s how you can help:

Visit KHS at 3-825 Kaumualii Highway, Lihue HI 96766.