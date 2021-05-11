Kauai allows public school students to return to in-person learning

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Kauai County officials say they are moving forward to allow public school students to return to the classroom full-time this fall.

The county wants daily, in-person learning for students in all public elementary, middle and high schools, but distance learning will remain an option for middle and high schoolers.

Schools will be advised to continue enforcing strict mask wearing rules and utilize class bubbles for social distancing.

Should case numbers rise, Kauai public schools will have the ability to move to distance learning.