Kauai affordable housing project applications accepted

WAIMEA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Kauai’s newest affordable housing project in Waimea is opening for applications this Friday.

The Waimea Huakai affordable housing project has 35 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments ranging in price from $400 to $1,200 per month.

It’s based on 30 to 60 percent of the area median income.

A lottery will be held July 28.

On July 17, the link for applications will be activated at https://www.eahhousing.org/apartments/waimea-huakai or you can call 808-647-2181.

The Latest Stories on KHON2