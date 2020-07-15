Kauai affordable housing project applications accepted

WAIMEA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Kauai’s newest affordable housing project in Waimea is opening for applications this Friday.
The Waimea Huakai affordable housing project has 35 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments ranging in price from $400 to $1,200 per month.
It’s based on 30 to 60 percent of the area median income.
A lottery will be held July 28.
On July 17, the link for applications will be activated at https://www.eahhousing.org/apartments/waimea-huakai or you can call 808-647-2181.
