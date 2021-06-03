Kauaʿi police, US Marshals arrest 11 during 2 operations

(Top row, left to right) Ernest Costa Brum II, Jeffery Erakdrik, Katherine Kanahele, Kawika Krueger, Lisa Kapumau. (Bottom row, left to right) Cristie Ruiz, Danielle Brauel, Molly Pezario, Shaleia Apilado, Shandon Cabinatan, Theisha Estacio. (Kauai Police Department photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kauaʿi police and U.S. Marshals arrested 11 individuals on suspicion of multiple outstanding warrants during a wanted fugitive warrant sweep over the week of Monday, May 24.

The U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force was also involved in the warrant sweep.

The individuals were arrested on suspicion of warrants such as criminal contempt and failure to appear and have a combined $100,000 in bail. Below is a list of the individuals who were arrested.

Theisha Estacio, 22, of Līhuʿe.

Jeffery Erakdrik, 19, of Kalāheo.

Kawika Krueger, 58, of Hanapēpē.

Molly Pezario, 61, of Anahola.

Ernest Costa Brum II, 57, of Līhuʿe.

Cristie Ruiz, 53, of Hanamāʿulu.

Katherine Kanahele, 49, of Kekaha.

Danielle Brauel, 27, of Hanamāʿulu.

Shandon Cabinatan, 31, of Līhuʿe.

Lisa Kapumau, 50, of Anahola.

Shaleia Apilado, 20, of Puhi.

Officials with the U.S. Marshals, Kauaʿi police and U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force also conducted a sex offender compliance check over the week of May 24. The check consisted of 141 registered sex offenders, 126 of whom were in compliance.

One case was non-compliant and will be sent to the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney for action in the future. Officials say 14 other individuals are pending further verification and are considered to be houseless.