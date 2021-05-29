Kauaʿi police seek help finding missing Nebraska man

LĪHU’E, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Kauaʿi Police Department seeks the public’s help finding a missing Nebraska visitor.

Police say Samuel Martinez, age 23, of Nebraska, flew to Kauaʿi on May 12 to hike and camp.

According to a preliminary report, flight records and safe travel records indicate that Martinez arrived on Kauaʿi on May 12 and was screened for entry onto the island at the Līhuʿe Airport.

Martinez got eight camping permits including ones for Kōkeʿe State Park and the Kalalau Trail.

He was supposed to fly back to Nebraska on May 25 but police say he allegedly missed the flight.

A missing person’s case was reported to the Lincoln Police Department.

Nebraska police contacted Kauai Police on May 27.

Police say attempts to contact Martinez have been unsuccessful, and they are investigating.

Martinez is approximately 6′ tall and weighs around 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Martinez’s whereabouts on Kauaʿi is urged to call KPD at 241-1711. Those who wish to remain anonymous can report a tip to Crime Stoppers Kauaʿi at 246-8300 or cskauai.org.