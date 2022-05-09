LĪHU’E, Hawaii (KHON2) — The search is on for a missing man on Kauai.

Lāwaʿi resident Moses Gardner, 50, went missing after hiking into Kōke’e in the vicinity of the Pu`u Hinahina Lookout on Sunday, May 8.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

The Kauai Police Department said Gardner is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and weighs 240 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and carrying a camouflage backpack.

Lāwaʿi resident Moses Gardner, 50, went missing after hiking into Kōke’e in the vicinity of the Pu`u Hinahina Lookout on Kauai on Sunday, May 8, 2022. (Courtesy: KPD)

The Kaua’i Police Department, Kaua’i Fire Department, Kaua’i Search and Rescue Team, and the Department of Land and Natural resources are searching.

Interested in jewelry heists gone wrong, other strange news? Check out Weird News

If you know anything about him, call KPD Dispatch at 241-1711 or Crime Stoppers Kaua’i at 246-8300.