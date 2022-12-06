LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The County of Kauaʻi’s Department of Liquor Control has announced that its investigators will be conducting compliance checks across the island to ensure that alcohol will be sold responsibly during the holiday season.

The compliance checks will be conducted at Kaua’i businesses. The DLC will be working directly with businesses that sell and/or serve alcohol to identify minors who may be using false identification to purchase alcohol.

“The Liquor Department’s goal with these operations is to collaborate with businesses to ensure they’re equipped to operate safely and successfully, especially as they prepare for a busy holiday season and New Year,” said the DLC.

The investigations begin this month and will extend into January. This is all a part of Kauaʻi’s strategy to ensure that no one on the island who is under the age of 21 consumes alcohol.

The way it works. Minors who are working for the DLC will patron businesses that serve/sell alcohol and will attempt to purchase alcohol. If a sell occurs, then DLC investigators will come into the business to notify management of the violation.

This process will also investigate security personnel at businesses that serve alcohol to ensure they are screening for minors.

Businesses who have employees who violate the law will be cited and the employee could possibly be arrested. If found guilty, the person could be required to pay a $2,000 fine with the possibility of serving one year in jail.

Businesses or employees who have queries regarding the law are asked to contact the Department of Liquor Control directly.