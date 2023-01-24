LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Kaua’i. There are heavy rains occurring all over the island, according to officials.

This means there are flash floods imminent or occurring in streams, roads and low-lying areas.

If you see fast moving water, then do not cross it on foot or by vehicle.

Kaua’i has not yet issued any road closures, but officials ask that residents and visitors stay informed via local media for updates on possible road closures.

Officials said there is ponding, low visibility and other hazards that are making driving more dangerous than usual. So, all motorists are advised to use extreme caution.