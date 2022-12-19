LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The holidays are here, and with that comes alternative schedules for many of the services and agencies we utilize throughout the year.

This year, Christmas and New Year’s are being observed on Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 2, respectively for many businesses, non-profits and county and state agencies and services. Kaua’i County has announced its schedules for upcoming holidays that reflect these closure dates.

The following will be closed:

COVID-19 testing at the Kaua‘i War Memorial Convention Hall.

COVID-19 testing at the Hanalei Neighborhood Center.

all neighborhood centers.

the Puhi Metals Recycling Center.

The Kōloa HI5 Redemption Center.

There are a few services and facilities that have a slightly different schedule.

The Kekaha Landfill and all refuse transfer stations will observe Christmas on Sunday, Dec. 25 and New Year’s on Sunday, Jan. 1.

Waimea swimming pool will observe Christmas on Tuesday, Dec. 27 and New Year’s on Tuesday, Jan. 3 since the facility is closed on Mondays.

There will be no changes to schedules for residential refuse pick up, Kaua’i Bus services or HI5 redemption centers. That is with the exception of of Kōloa.

They asked that you keep in mind that the agencies, services and facilities closed on the Mondays will open up business as usual on Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Tuesday, Jan. 3.