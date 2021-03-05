Ka‘u man charged with multiple offenses in connection with kidnapping, assault

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Ka‘u man has been charged with multiple offenses in connection with a kidnapping and assault investigation that happened in Pahala earlier this week.

On Wednesday, March 3, at around 2 p.m., police received a call that a man took someone’s truck by gunpoint in Pahala. As officers responded to the call, they located the truck on Highway 11 near Whittington Beach Park, police said.

According to police, the driver did not comply with directions to pull over and sped off.

Police said they received a call a short time later about an unknown disturbance at a residence in the general area. Officers witnessed 31-year-old Grant Dacalio dragging an 80-year-old woman into a residence and determined that Dacalio had threatened the homeowner with a knife. After a short standoff, Dacalio surrendered to police without further incident.

On Friday, March 5, Dacalio was charged with three counts of first degree terroristic threatening, two counts of kidnapping, one count of first degree robbery, one count of first degree burglary, one count of unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, and one count of third degree assault.

Dacalio is also wanted for parole violations in Idaho. His bail is set at $216,000.

Police ask anyone who may have additional information on the incident to contact Detective Donovan Kohara of the Area II Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 326-4646 ext. 238 or email at donovan.kohara@hawaiicounty.gov.