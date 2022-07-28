HONOLULU (KHON2) — In a letter to District Court, Katherine Kealoha requested that she be released from custody for ineffective counsel.

Citing new case law, Kealoha wrote that her appeal was not filed timely by her attorney, Earle Partington–whose hiring, Kealoha wrote, was for that exact intent.

She stated that upon her arriving back in Hawaii on a writ in early 2022, she discovered that no appeal had been filed.

Court records dated July 27 show that a new civil case has been assigned as a motion to vacate, correct an illegal sentence.

Kealoha has been in custody since June 2019 when Judge Michael Seabright ordered her remanded after her detention hearing.

Kealoha and her husband, Louis Kealoha, were found guilty in 2019 of corruption and obstruction of justice.