Katherine Kealoha has asked to resign in lieu of being stripped of law license

Former Honolulu deputy prosecutor Katherine Kealoha walks into federal court for a hearing to decide if she should be held while awaiting sentencing on conspiracy charges, Friday, June 28, 2019 in Honolulu. U.S. attorneys want Kealoha locked up now that jurors have found her guilty of conspiracy in a plot to frame a relative. Kealoha and her now-retired police chief husband Louis Kealoha were convicted Thursday. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Katherine Kealoha has asked to give up her law license rather than have the supreme court strip her of it. The Office of Disciplinary Counsel (ODC) said that Kealoha has acknowledged misconduct as a lawyer and she filed a petition asking to resign from the practice of law instead of being disciplined.

The ODC launched several misconduct cases against Kealoha last year and secured a restraining order blocking her from legal work after her conviction and guilty pleas in several federal corruption, fraud and drug cases.

Kealoha is awaiting sentencing on March 17. She remains in federal prison.