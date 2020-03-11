Katherine Kealoha has asked to resign in lieu of being stripped of law license

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Katherine Kealoha has asked to give up her law license rather than have the supreme court strip her of it. The Office of Disciplinary Counsel (ODC) said that Kealoha has acknowledged misconduct as a lawyer and she filed a petition asking to resign from the practice of law instead of being disciplined.
The ODC launched several misconduct cases against Kealoha last year and secured a restraining order blocking her from legal work after her conviction and guilty pleas in several federal corruption, fraud and drug cases.
Kealoha is awaiting sentencing on March 17. She remains in federal prison.