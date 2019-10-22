Katherine Kealoha agrees to a plea deal

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Katherine Kealoha has agreed to a plea deal Tuesday morning.
This comes after former police chief husband, Louis Kealoha, finalized his own plea deal Monday afternoon.
According to court documents, the couple took out a mortgage on their home for $150,000.
In June 2012, Katherine forged a lease agreement making it look like they were receiving a monthly rental income.
In July 2012, the couple made up a loan application and received over $2,700 a month in income.
The judge will not be handing down the sentence today.
