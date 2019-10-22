Katherine Kealoha agrees to a plea deal

Former Honolulu deputy prosecutor Katherine Kealoha walks into federal court for a hearing to decide if she should be held while awaiting sentencing on conspiracy charges, Friday, June 28, 2019 in Honolulu. U.S. attorneys want Kealoha locked up now that jurors have found her guilty of conspiracy in a plot to frame a relative. Kealoha and her now-retired police chief husband Louis Kealoha were convicted Thursday. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Katherine Kealoha has agreed to a plea deal Tuesday morning.

This comes after former police chief husband, Louis Kealoha, finalized his own plea deal Monday afternoon.

According to court documents, the couple took out a mortgage on their home for $150,000.

In June 2012, Katherine forged a lease agreement making it look like they were receiving a monthly rental income.

In July 2012, the couple made up a loan application and received over $2,700 a month in income.

The judge will not be handing down the sentence today.

Stay with KHON2 on-air and online as we continue to update this story