Kapolei woman charged for her alleged role in sex trafficking scheme for Philippines-based church

HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to the U.S. Department of Justice, two people were arrested in California and a Kapolei woman was arrested in Hawaii on suspicion of helping in a sex trafficking scheme on behalf of a Philippines-based church.

Felina Salinas, 50, of Kapolei, worked with the church called the Kingdom of Jesus Christ, The Name Above Every Name (KOJC). She allegedly collected and secured passwords and documents from KOJC workers in Hawaii. Salinas — also known as ‘Sis Eng Eng’ — also apparently took money from local church members and sent them to church officials in the Phillippines.

The other two women arrested in California include 48-year-old Bettina Padilla Roces and 72-year-old Maria De Leon. Officials reported Roces allegedly handled the church’s financial matters; De Leon allegedly processed fake marriage and immigration documents for KOJC workers.

Federal agents said these church officials pressured underage girls and young women to “have sex with the church’s leader under threats of ‘eternal damnation.'”

This indictment expanded on allegations made in 2020 regarding nine defendants being charged for a trafficking scheme that brought KOJC church members to the U.S. with fraudulent visas, as well as for forcing members to solicit donations for a fake charity. The donations were instead used to finance KOJC church operations and “the lavish lifestyles of its leaders.”

Apollo Carreon Quiboloy, KOJC’s leader who was referred to as “The Appointed Son of God,” is believed to be in the Phillippines, but officials said he maintained a “large residence” in Kapolei.

Salinas’ attorney Michael Green released the following statement: