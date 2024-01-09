HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Lunar New Year brings in an abundance of emotions and excitement for what’s to come.

However, what many may not be expecting is the king of the jungle to make an appearance at your daily shopping destination.

Kapolei Shopping Center will go from a retail plaza to a jungle of joy as it hosts members of Wah Ngai Lion Dance Association, as they display their skills during a table-jumping performance.

It’s a way to leap into the new year with man blessings.

The event will begin near Sushi Bay at 10:30 a.m., then the lion dancers will make their way through the center to bless merchant locations and summon good fortune for the new year.

Fortune cookies will also be passed out to any spectators while supplies last, and guests are encourages to bring cameras, ‘feed’ the lions and help welcome the Year of the Dragon.

For more information, visit www.kapoleishopping.com