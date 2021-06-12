Kapolei senior living community hosts birthday party for 100-year-old resident

FILE – 100-year-old Elizabeth Calandra smiles during her birthday party at the ʻIlima at Leihano senior living community in Kapolei, Hawaii, June 11, 2021. (ʻIlima at Leihano photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The ʻIlima at Leihano senior living community in Kapolei treated 100-year-old Elizabeth Calandra to a special birthday party on Friday, June 11.

Calandra, a resident at ʻIlima at Leihano, said her secret to a long life is, “Be happy and love everybody. And have great daughters!”

Family and Calandra’s kupuna friends celebrated with birthday cake, decorations and live music. The 100-year-old was even given a special certificate for the milestone from the team at ʻIlima at Leihano.

FILE – Elizabeth Calandra holds a certificate that celebrates her 100th birthday at the ʻIlima at Leihano senior living community in Kapolei, Hawaii, June 11, 2021. (ʻIlima at Leihano photo)

FILE – Family members take a photo with 100-year-old Elizabeth Calandra during her birthday party at the ʻIlima at Leihano senior living community in Kapolei, Hawaii, June 11, 2021. (ʻIlima at Leihano photo)

Calandra’s family shared the love and brought party favors for all of the senior residents and care staff at the facility.