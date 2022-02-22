Kapolei movie theater to reopen with new look, menu

Following a dramatic renovation, the Consolidated Theatres at the Kapolei Entertainment Center will open its doors on March 3, 2022. (Courtesy: Consolidated Theatres)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Consolidated Theatres at the Kapolei Entertainment Center will be opening its doors next week after going under a major renovation.

The movie theater has been closed since the start of the pandemic.

On March 3, just in time for the debut of THE BATMAN, moviegoers will find electric-powered recliner seats, new carpet and wall coverings, and a renovated lobby area the showcases a vibrant mural.

The theater will also offer a new menu that includes shave ice, saimin, alcohol selections and creative twists to add onto popcorn, like the “Cinerama Mix” (with Furikake and Mochi Crunch.)

To celebrate its reopening, Consolidated will offer a range of bundled ticket and meal packages. For kupuna, the theater will introduce its first package with a senior movie ticket and senior-sized concessions. For couples, there will be a number of special date night ticket and meal packages.

This Consolidated Theatre was the first movie theater to be built in Kapolei in 1995.