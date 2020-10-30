Kapolei man sentenced 10 years for attempting to sexually entice a young girl 

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Hawaii judge sentenced a Kapolei man to 10 years in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release, for attempting to entice a 13-year-old girl to engage in sexual activity.

According to court documents presented in 2019, 32-year-old Zachariah Fredrickson was chatting online with an undercover agent who posed as a young girl. During their conversations, Fredrickson arranged to meet the girl in person with the intent to engage in sexual activity. He also agreed to pay $100 per hour for sex. When he went to meet her, officials arrested him.

In addition to his sentence, Fredrickson will have to pay a $5000 special assessment pursuant to the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act of 2015.

This case was investigated by the FBI and the Hawaii Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC). It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Morgan Early.

