Kapolei man identified after drowning at Honolulu Harbor

by: KHON2 Web Staff

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The medical examiner has identified the man who drowned at Pier 31 at the Honolulu Harbor.

Forty-year-old Christopher Vincent of Kapolei apparently fell into the harbor on Aug. 22. The U.S. Coast Guard first responded to the scene and performed CPR on Vincent.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services arrived at the scene and took over but they could not revive him. He died at the scene.

