Kapolei man charged for alleged assault, interference with Delta aircraft crew; may receive $350,000 fine

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A federal grand jury in Seattle charged a passenger for allegedly being violent and disruptive while on a Delta Airlines flight from Honolulu to Seattle, according to the U.S. Department of Justice Attorney’s Office.

According to officials, 21-year-old Ryan Cajimat of Kapolei was charged with two federal crimes: interference with flight crew members, which is punishable with a $250,000 fine and up to 20 years in prison, and assault within a special aircraft jurisdiction of the U.S., which is punishable with a $100,000 fine and up to one year in prison.

On Dec. 24, 2020, two hours before landing, Cajimat allegedly tried to open the cockpit door. Flight attendants attempted to restrain him; during the struggle, he apparently punched a flight attendant in the face twice. For the rest of the flight, Cajimat was restrained and removed from the plane after arriving in Seattle.

Cajimat was issued a $52,500 fine by the Federal Aviation Administration, and he was banned from further travel with Delta Airlines. His arraignment has been scheduled for Nov. 18.