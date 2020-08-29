Kapolei man arrested for allegedly violating quarantine

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 52-year-old Kapolei man was arrested Friday morning, Aug. 28 for allegedly breaking quarantine.

Officials say that Jeffrey Allen Brookes arrived in Honolulu on Aug. 23. Witnesses reported that he began to break quarantine every day since he arrived.

Agents from the Investigations Division found Brookes driving to a storage facility where he was arrested.

Brookes was booked, charged and his bail was set at $2,000.

He is the fourth person to be arrested by Special Agents this week. He is the 34th person to be arrested for violating quarantine by the Attorney General’s Office since the beginning for the COVID-19 pandemic.

