Kapolei man accused of assault on a police officer arrested

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection to an assault on January 29 around 8:17 p.m.

This happened in the Kapolei area on Manawai Street.

The Honolulu Police Department says that the suspect refused to listen to the officer’s verbal commands and struck the officer during the encounter.

Because of the action, the suspect was arrested for assault on a law enforcement officer in the first degree and for five warrants.

The suspect remains in police custody, pending investigation.