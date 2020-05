HONOLULU (KHON) -- After a milestone day with no new cases of COVID-19 reported for the state, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell called upon the Department of Health to accept the City and County's help in expanding testing capacity and contact tracing.

"We're putting public health and safety at the forefront," Caldwell said, "which is why we continue to talk about the importance of aggressive testing and contact tracing and isolation. It's why we've tried so hard to push forward a turnkey operation, where tests would be provided to community health centers, tests would be completed and then reported. It would've resulted in testing, contact tracing, and we [would have] even set up a program with a hotel for isolation for those who test positive. That effort was rejected by leadership at the Department of Health."